Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged attempted murder suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office activated a be on the lookout alert in the region for a man alleged to be involved in a shooting incident.

The sheriff’s office said the alert is in regard to Juan-Luis Cervantes.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office The Jackson County Florida Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement personnel in Florida are searching for Juan-Luis Cervantes, March 13, 2023.

Monday around midnight, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence outside the city of Cottondale that a person had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a female had been shot. She was taken to a hospital by emergency medical services (EMS).

After an investigation, it was determined that Cervantes was determined to be the shooter and law enforcement believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

As of Monday afternoon, law enforcement personnel continues to search for Cervantes and a vehicle he is believed to be traveling in.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office The Jackson County Sheriff's Office provided a photo of what vehicle they believe Juan-Luis Cervantes is driving in. He is believed to be involved in a shooting that occurred near Cottondale, Florida, Monday, March 13, 2023.

Cervantes is considered armed and dangerous.

Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield requests anyone with information about the location of Cervantes to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or call 911.