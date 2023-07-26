Jackson County Sheriff's deputy Howell named Florida Sheriffs Association Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was recognized by the Florida Sheriffs Association.

The association announced Wednesday that Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy David Colt Howell was named the Florida Sheriffs Association’s 2023 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

On July 23, 2022, Howell responded to a noise disturbance with Sneads Police Department Sgt. Brett Preston.

The sherrffs association said the situation, which was recorded on video, escalated when the neighbor began firing shots at Howell and Preston from across the yard.

A lengthy gunfire ensured and Preston was unable to find cover and was shot multiple times.

Howell was able to render the suspect’s firearm inoperable by shooting the weapon and injuring the suspect’s elbow.

The suspect then attacked an injured Preston and attempted to take Preston’s weapon, but Howell intervened and positioned himself to return fire.

The shot that struck the suspect, was fatal and stopped the suspect’s assault on Preston.

Howell detained the suspect, provided emergency medical care to Preston, relayed information to responding first responders and took measures to control Preston’s bleeding.

After Preston was stable, Howell then provided emergency assistance to the suspect.

Sneads officer injured in the line of duty escorted home from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital

Preston was treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Preston was released from the hospital on July 29, 2022.

“The combination of professionalism and bravery that Deputy Howell has displayed in his line of work is admirable,” Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) President and Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a statement. “What he has done for his community is what this award is all about, and today we recognize his heroism and dedicated service.”

The award is presented to an official in law enforcement who has shown service, bravery and honor in the line of duty.

“Deputy Howell exemplifies the level of bravery, commitment, and professionalism that citizens deserve from a law enforcement officer,” Jackson County Sheriff Donald L. Edenfield said in a statement. “His ability to remain calm under pressure and serve his community with diligence has truly saved lives.”

The sheriffs association noted that Howell has since been promoted to investigator with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.