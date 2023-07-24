Investigators work to search phone, social media belonging to Wakulla County man accused of killing child

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is working to search through a cell phone and Snapchat account tied to the man accused of killing a one-year-old child.

Court records show search warrants have been filed for Jacob Robison’s iPhone and Snapchat account. Robison is charged with murder. Deputies announced Robison’s arrest July 14th.

In the warrant issued for Snapchat, the sheriff’s office is asking the tech company for access to Robison’s account information including snaps, chats, GPS location, photos and videos.

Investigators have also requested access to search an iPhone and Snapchat account belonging to the child’s mother, Skyler Crawford. Crawford has not been charged in this case. At the time of the murder, Crawford described Robison as her live-in boyfriend.

Medical professionals pronounced the child dead in the Emergency Room at TMH. Medical staff at the ER told detectives this was the worst case they’d ever seen. One detective described the injuries, saying it looks like the child had been beaten to death.

Robison is also scheduled to appear before a judge for a separate case of alleged child abuse. That incident took place in April. Robison’s next court date in that case is August 10.

