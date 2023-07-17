Man accused of killing one-year-old child was charged with child abuse just weeks before deadly incident

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Court documents paint a clearer picture of how a one-year-old child died and who investigators blame for the death.

Right now, 23-year-old Jacob Robison is charged with homicide in this case. The Wakulla County Sheriff’s office says the situation began with a 911 call the night of July 12th. Deputies found the child’s mother, identified as Skyler Crawford, in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Shadeville Road.

When deputies got on scene, they found Crawford’s baby. The child’s lips were turning blue. Deputies used an AED and chest compressions to try and save the child, but no pulse or signs of breathing could be found. In their warrant, deputies describe bruises all over the child’s body.

Over the course of investigation, deputies learn Robison is Crawford’s live-in boyfriend. During that conversation, Crawford goes over the texts back and forth between her and Robison.

At 8:55 p.m., Robison says he put the kids down for bed. Five minutes later, another text from him says “baby girl is fighting it but she’s about out.” Then at 9:01 he writes, “she also just fell off the bed I had her on there cuddling, so if she has another knot on her head you know why.”

Later, Robison texts, “I just feel bad.” Skyler tells deputies she found the child unresponsive with lips turning blue when she got home from work. That was around 10 p.m. That’s when she put the child in the car and began driving to the hospital. The 911 call comes in at 11:09 p.m.

Medical professionals pronounced the child dead in the Emergency Room at TMH. Medical staff at the ER told detectives this was the worst case they’d ever seen. One detective described the injuries, saying it looks like the child had been beaten to death.

Robison’s stepfather told investigators the 23-year-old man has an anger management problem and was arrested for child abuse recently. Deputies found Robison was charged with child abuse and battery out of Wakulla County on April 14th and has a current case pending.

The sheriff’s office arrested Robison Thursday.

An autopsy found the child had new bruising behind the left ear and back of her head. The medical examiner said those two separate injuries were not consistent with a single act like falling off a bed.

We’ve reached out to the Department of Children and Families to better understand why Robison was allowed to be around children despite the previous child abuse charge.

In a statement e-mailed to ABC 27 Monday, a DCF representative wrote, “we are deeply saddened to learn of this child’s untimely passing. The Department conducts investigations concerning all allegations of abuse, neglect or abandonment. The Department is working with law enforcement, and additional information regarding investigations is confidential per section 39.202, Florida Statutes.”