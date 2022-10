TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The investigation continues following Saturday evening's shooting on West Pensacola Street.

So far, one victim has been pronounced dead and eight are injured.

Tallahassee's Police Department spoke out Sunday morning regarding the incident and locals are calling for an end to violence.

Tallahassee Police Department chief Lawrence Revell said they believe this to be an isolated incident after preliminary findings.

TPD says more information will be released Monday.