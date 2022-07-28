Inmate dies at Tallahassee Federal Detention Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Thursday that an inmate died while at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee facility.

According to the news release provided by the United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, inmate Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive at the detention center at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The report says responding staff immediately began life saving measures. The staff also requested emergency medical services and efforts to save Kirkland continued.

Kirkland was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

The report notes no staff or other inmates were injured and the public was not in danger.

The facility is located at 501 Capital Circle Northeast in Tallahassee and houses male offenders in a dentition center and female offenders in a low security federal prison.

According to the report, Kirkland, a 45-year-old male, was at the facility since Tuesday and was awaiting sentencing after being convicted of attempted enticement of a minor and traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.