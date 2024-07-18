WATCH: Neighbors in Madison County pay respects to K-9 Archer at memorial service

K-9 Archer's memorial service was July 18th.

Deputies and other K-9 Handlers came to pay their respects.

Watch the video to hear from Archer's Handler

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

A day filled with honor and respect for Madison County’s very own.

I’m Ashley Engle, in the Madison County neighborhood. Watch my reel from the memorial service in the video embedded below:

Neighbors came to celebrate K-9 Arche's life at his memorial service after he died during in the line of duty earlier this month.

You might've heard the saying, "a dog is a man's best friend"

"He was just always there"

That's what K-9 Archer was to deputy Marcus Roell. "He taught me to be a hard worker and catch bad guys that's what we do"

Not only his best friend, but his partner protecting and serving neighbors in Madison County like Derrick Sneed.

Derrick tells me he made this poster for Madison County Sheriff's Office. A picture of K-9 archer.

"He's a wonderful dog."

Thursday morning was a time for neighbors to remember the legacy K-9 archer left for deputy's and neighbors.

"He was crazy, he was high energy."

"Madison County Sheriff, pay tribute, to their K-9 dog."

K-9 Archer died from a heat episode after being involved in a pursuit July 5th.

His life and his service will never be forgotten in this neighborhood, and beyond. Being everyone's, best friend

"His drive was 100 percent all the time"

Madison county sheriff's office wants to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers during this difficult time and keeping K-9 Archer's name alive.



