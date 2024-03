MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — A crash involving an overturned truck is leading to delays on Interstate 10 in Madison County. An FDOT traffic camera showed the truck upside down on the right lane of I-10 eastbound near the exit for Madison at mile marker 252.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 3 p.m. They report there are injuries involved with this crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

If you're heading east on I-10, traffic begins to back up at mile marker 250.