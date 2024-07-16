Three schools slated to close in Madison County as district works to consolidate

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The Madison County School Board voted to move forward with the closure of three schools in the county. The vote followed more than 30 minutes of debate and discussion.

Monday, leaders on the school board voted Monday evening. Three voted for and two voted against the closure of Greenville, Lee, and Pinetta elementary schools. This applies to the 2025-2026 school year.

This falls within the superintendent's recommendation to consolidate any school with fewer than 250 students. According to the district's reorganization and consolidationrecommendation the schools listed above have the following student populations:

Greenville Elementary: 94 students

Lee Elementary: 170 students

Pinetta Elementary: 133 students

The reports indicates student populations at these schools will continue going down in the years to come.

Under the proposed plan, all district traditional public school Pre K-6 students would move to Madison County Central School. The proposed plan also would move all district traditional public school grade 7 and 8 students to Madison County High School.