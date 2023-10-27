Thousands in town for FAMU Homecoming; What you need to know for the weekend

As FAMU prepares for big crowds, the university and Tallahassee Police Department urge safety.

Many new accommodations have been put in place including parking policies and other safety measures.

"I'm an alum so it's great to be around people that I graduated with…seeing all their faces."

That's Florida A&M graduate, Markiel Ross. He was telling me about the excitement of FAMU Homecoming.

Homecoming is a celebration is a celebration for students, faculty, and most importantly… alumni.

"We're trying to make this homecoming a safe homecoming and an enjoyable homecoming, but we're trying to make this the most secure homecoming as possible."

FAMU student Elijah Hooks is the student body attorney general. He's also chairperson of the health, safety, and security homecoming committee.

He was speaking to the university's attempts with Tallahassee Police to make sure safety is top priority.

With new parking policies and a new road to get in and out of Bragg Memorial Stadium, TPD is also increasing staff for the weekend.

"We have a great team. We've been working on this for months and so we're a very thoughtful team… keeping in mind what's best for our students, student-athletes, and the safety of all our fans."

FAMU President, Dr. Larry Robinson, says that the need-to-know information should make everything run smoothly."

I checked with FAMU Athletics for that information. Alcohol and animals are not permitted in the stadium. The clear bag policy will be enforced.

These need-to-know rules are something Hooks thinks will keep a safe homecoming possible.

"We can have fun, but we need to have safe fun. We can have fun, but we need to have secure fun."

Another thought that Ross could agree with:

"I couldn't miss homecoming so… I had to come out here and be with my friends.

