Tallahassee International Airport records more traffic; here's what to expect with holiday travel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — AAA says nationwide, more than 55.3 million Americans are forecast to travel for Thanksgiving. It's the third-largest travel volume on record.

Travelers are returning to Tallahassee International Airport in growing numbers too.

On November 16, TLH reported, "passenger traffic in October 2023 saw a 4.5 percent increase compared to October 2022. For calendar year 2023, passenger traffic to date is 2.8 percent above calendar year 2022 to date. Aircraft traffic/operations are up 4.5 percent for calendar year 2023 as compared to calendar year 2022."

A major construction projectis happening on the road leading to the airport. Be aware of that as you head out. As the number of people traveling through the airport goes up, TLH offers these reminders for holiday travel:

- Arrive at least 2 hours prior to departure.

- Check your airline’s baggage policy.

- Prep for security screening. TSA equipment at TLH allows passengers to keep electronics & travel-size liquids in carry-ons.

You can check plane departures at TLH here.

You can check plane arrivals at TLH here.

