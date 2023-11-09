Railroad tracks divide parts of Tallahassee; see what's being done to connect the community

The City of Tallahassee plans to improve railroad crossings on two streets in Southwest Tallahassee.

The project is designed to create a safer environment for community members.

Watch the video above to see the reaction from community members and city officials.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"I cross it twice a day. When I'm going to school in the morning and when I'm coming back."

That's Yai Deng.

He's a grad student at Florida State University.

I met him while he was crossing the railroad tracks here at Mabry Street. For a cyclist, that can be easier said than done here.

"The railroad crossing is not really smooth. There are some holes beside there…when I cross it there are some cars that follow and then I feel like if I make an accident and fall down, the cars may ride over me. In other words, I feel nervous."

Those concerns are echoed in this neighborhood.

Now, the City of Tallahassee is working to make that crossing a little safer.

Recently, the city approved the "connecting Tallahassee multi-modal transportation across tracks project."

It's supposed to improve infrastructure between the north and south side of Tallahassee.

The $1.2 million project is designed to enhance the city's network of roads, bike lanes, and sidewalks.

I asked Commissioner Curtis Richardson why it's needed.

"Well, what we're trying to do is improve access to neighborhoods where there are barriers like railroad tracks."

Richardson tells me he often drives through that railroad crossing. He was also at the city hall meeting when the project was brought up in October.

"It makes it difficult to do multi-modal access… bicycles, walking pedestrians, cars… so, it's another tool in the toolbox to improving neighborhoods on the south side of Tallahassee and making them safer in terms of inter-connectivity."

While no timeline has been set for the work, Deng says he's looking forward to a safer commute.

"I want to see two things one is to make sure that the holes in the railroad crossing are filled up so that my bike may not fall into the holes."

City documents show the $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will not only enhance the way of life for community members but also reconnect our neighborhoods in the process.

