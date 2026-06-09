SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Museum is celebrating America's 250th birthday with a Flag Day Cookout this Saturday, June 13, featuring food, family programming, and the debut of a new exhibit.

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Tallahassee Museum celebrates America's 250th with Flag Day Cookout and new exhibit

The new exhibit, "The American Ideal: Revolutionary Roots in the Florida Frontier," explores how America's founding ideals shaped the country and North Florida.

It will house artifacts and stories tied to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and the Lafayette Land Grant.

The museum also plans to fire up the grill, bring out Kona Ice, and host family programming throughout the day.

Museum members get in free.

Tickets are available for purchase online at the Tallahassee Museum's website.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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