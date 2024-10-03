SEE HOW: Two different organizations serve neighbors including veterans

Easy and simple is what many Monticello neighbors like Anthony Macintosh want their lives to be after dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Relief checks ranged from $500 to $1,000.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors and veterans are being helped after Helene.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

A couple of organizations are coming together to help neighbors almost a week after Hurricane Helene.

I'm neighborhood reporter Terry Gilliam In Monticello.

I show you how the two groups served veterans with financial assistance and hot meals.

"It was very easy and simple!"

Easy and simple is what many Monticello neighbors like Anthony Macintosh want their lives to be after dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Macintosh is an army veteran. He and many others were at the Jefferson County library Wednesday to receive some financial assistance.

The Florida chapter of the Disabled American Veterans had130-thousand dollars to give out.

"They took my claim, asked me a few questions, looked me up in the computer and just like that—a check for 500 dollars."

Hurricane Helene did a number on communities like here in Monticello.

The storm left trees on top of houses and downed power lines. Neighbors, including veterans, are working to find their way back to normalcy.

The D-A-V partnered with Operation BBQ Relief to serve the community.

Operation BBQ served pork loin, corn, and bread to neighbors. The D.A.V provided relief checks for veterans impacted, written on the spot.

D.A.V, Service Officer Matt Weeg told us how valuable a program like this is when dealing with a natural disaster.

" it helps restore the faith in the people in the community. It lets them know that the Disabled American Veterans is available and ready to respond at any cause to help them with their VA benefits, hurricane relief, or any other natural disaster that's going on."

Relief checks ranged from $500 to $1,000.

Macintosh says his experience during the storm was hard, but the money comes in handy.

"It was very challenging. Without power two, three days, I lost all my good. It tore the side of the house. So just to get this—to help us, it's really a great thing."

Two different operations, working towards one common goal.

The DAV said it gave out all of the 130 thousand dollars it had to give out in just one day. But Operation Barbecue still plans to be set up at the Jefferson County public Library for the next few days. In Monticello, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.