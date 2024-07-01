Rabies alert issued in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health issued the following news release impacting areas of the Big Bend.

The Florida Department of Health in Jefferson (DOH-Jefferson), Madison (DOH-Madison), and Taylor (DOH-Taylor) counties are monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area. This is in response to a confirmed case of rabies in a raccoon on June 26, 2024. All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies may be currently present in the wild animal population.

People and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals, especially bats, which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment. If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.

This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries:

• Northern boundary: I-10

• Southern boundary: US Highway 19 to County Road 14

• Eastern boundary: US Highway 221

• Western boundary: County Road 257

Take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

• Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property, so they do not come in contact with wild or stray animals. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Jefferson County Animal Control [sicklecellfoundation.us4.list-manage.com] at 850-342-0184, Madison County Animal Control [sicklecellfoundation.us4.list-manage.com] at 850-973-4001, or Taylor County Animal Control [sicklecellfoundation.us4.list-manage.com] at 850-838-3525.

• Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with open garbage cans or litter. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Jefferson [sicklecellfoundation.us4.list-manage.com] by calling 850-850-342-0170, DOH-Madison [sicklecellfoundation.us4.list-manage.com] at 850-973-5000, or DOH-Taylor [sicklecellfoundation.us4.list-manage.com] at 850-584-5087.

• Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Jefferson County Animal Control [sicklecellfoundation.us4.list-manage.com] at 850-342-0184, Madison [sicklecellfoundation.us4.list-manage.com]County Animal Control [sicklecellfoundation.us4.list-manage.com] at 850-973-4001, or Taylor County Animal Control [sicklecellfoundation.us4.list-manage.com] at 850-838-3525.

• Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

• Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies [sicklecellfoundation.us4.list-manage.com] or contact DOH- Jefferson at 850-342-0170, DOH-Madison at 850-973-5000, or DOH-Taylor at 850-584-5087.