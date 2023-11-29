Watch Now
Dowling Park woman killed in crash near Perry; what FHP says happened

The crash took place around 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday
Posted at 10:47 AM, Nov 29, 2023
PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol said an 87-year-old woman from Dowling Park, Fla. died in a crash near Perry Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from FHP, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Dice Road.

FHP said the woman was heading was westbound on US Highway 98 in her sedan. At the same time, a tractor trailer was eastbound on US Highway 98. FHP said the sedan turned left in front of the truck at Roy Deal's Restaurant and was struck on the right side by the front of the truck.

The driver of sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office and the FLDOT assisted at the scene with traffic control.

