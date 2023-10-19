WHO PAID FOR SHADE? Donation helps bring new canopies to Panacea park

Woolley Park in Panacea just got some new sunshades.

This project was projected to cost just over $50,000, but Panacea Waterfronts donated $25,000 to the project.

Watch the video to see what's planned in the park for late October.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Woolley Park just got some new sunshades!

Take a closer look.

The park just got these four new sunshades installed.

They're open and ready for neighbors in our community to use.

I checked county commission documents.

In June, county leaders talked about a project cost of just over $50,000.

Fast forward to July: Panacea Waterfronts donated $25,000 to the project.

Thursday, I checked in with the county's public information officer to see how much the project ended up costing.

He told me the county matched that $25,000 dollars to help get the shades we see here today.

Looking ahead, there are family events coming up at Woolley Park.

Trunk or Treat in the park is October 29th!

That starts at 3 in the afternoon.

