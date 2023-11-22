VIDEO: Leon County dedicates Northeast Branch Library in honor of Commissioner Bruce J. Host

Leon County has dedicated the Bruce J. Host Northeast Branch Library.

Wednesday, Leon County Government dedicated the Bruce J. Host Northeast Branch Library in honor of Commissioner Bruce J. Host, who served eight years as District 4 Commissioner from 1992 to 2000.

“With half a century of military and public service, Commissioner Host exemplifies the essence of a true public servant,” said Leon County Commission Chair Carolyn Cummings. "Commissioner Host’s willingness to assist others and place the community's best interests at the forefront of his decisions has enriched the lives of every citizen in Leon County.”

The renaming of the Northeast Branch Library is a fitting tribute to Commissioner Host and his many contributions to the community. During his eight years on the Leon County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Host was at the center of many of the County’s key projects and initiatives, including the widening of Thomasville Road, the establishment of a full-service fire station in the northeast, the preservation of the old Bradfordville School, the enhancement of the Gaines Street Corridor, and the construction of a new permanent Northeast Branch Library, which opened in 2000.

"Commissioner Host is a dedicated and visionary leader who always puts the needs of the community first," said Leon County District 4 Commissioner Brian Welch. "As an advocate for the creation of this library, it is a fitting tribute that it will now bear his name and inspire so many other public servants to follow in his footsteps.”

Host’s military career began in 1958 when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from high school. He served for more than 22 years, rising to the rank of colonel. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1981 and moved to Tallahassee. After retiring from the Board, Commissioner Host continued advocating for our nation’s veterans by founding the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame in 2011, which honors the military veterans of the state for their accomplishments in business, civic, political, public service, charitable, and other worthy pursuits that have impacted their fellow Floridians.

“Commissioner Host is a true champion for our community who tirelessly advocated for initiatives that enriched the lives of our residents during his years of service,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “His passion for progress and unwavering dedication to serving others left an enduring legacy."

With the new name in place, the Bruce J. Host Northeast Branch Library will continue to be a place where citizens of all ages can come to learn, grow, and connect with one another and the community.

“It was a great honor to serve the citizens of Leon County, most especially the citizens of District 4,” said former Leon County District 4 Commissioner Bruce J. Host. “Working with my fellow commissioners to bring this library to fruition more than 20 years ago is one of my proudest achievements, and I am forever grateful to the citizens of District 4 for allowing me to represent them for two terms.”