Tallahassee Fire Dept. responds to electrical fire; here's how you can prevent similar fires

Tallahassee Fire Department responded to an electrical fire Sunday morning.

Read the news release from the city to see what happened and how these fires can be prevented.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Sunday, November 12, at 10:40 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a reported structure fire at a residence on Flyway Drive. TFD’s first arriving unit found a single-story residential structure with fire coming from a bedroom window.

TFD personnel quickly began to extinguish the fire and search the residence for any possible occupants. TFD crews were able to contain the fire to the single bedroom. No occupants were found inside the home at the time of the incident, and there were no reported injuries on scene.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature.

TFD was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sherriff’s Office and Talquin Electric Co-Op. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents.

The Tallahassee Fire Department emphasizes the importance of electrical safety and urges the community to stay alert in preventing such incidents. Follow these tips to help reduce the risk of electrical fires:

• Have all electrical work done by a qualified electrician.

• Conduct regular inspections of your home's electrical system.

• Avoid overloading electrical outlets and power strips.

• Check the condition of appliance cords regularly. Replace any frayed or damaged cords immediately. Do not run cords under rugs or furniture, as this can cause overheating.

• Limit the use of extension cords. They should only be used as a temporary solution, not as a permanent wiring method.

• Make sure that all receptacle outlets and switches have faceplates.

• Use space heaters with caution. Keep them at least three feet away from flammable materials and turn them off when leaving the room or going to bed. Follow the manufacturer's guidelines for proper usage.

• Use a light bulb with the right number of watts. There should be a sticker that indicates the right number of watts.

For more information about fire safety, visit Talgov.com/Fire [talgov.com].

