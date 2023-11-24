Smelling Christmas in the air: how youth are getting trees into neighbor's homes

Northeast Tallahassee's first Christmas tree lot opened up Black Friday.

Boy Scout Troop 23 sold over 100 trees in their first day open.

The lot will be open the weekends of November 25th and December 2nd.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You can literally smell Christmas in the air here in Northeast Tallahassee.

Hundreds of neighbors came out to the Killearn Methodist Church to get their tree to kick off the holiday season.

Boy Scouts with Troop 23 got trees into the homes of over 100 neighbors Friday.

It's something they do every year and a way many get into the Christmas spirit right after Thanksgiving.

"Really, it's great for spirit," said scout Oscar Umana.

Umana is the Senior Troop leader.

He loves to bring cheer to neighbors across Tallahassee.

"You hear Christmas music on the first of November but people are just waiting to get out of Thanksgiving and get their trees up and have those fun festivities," Umana said.

If you don't feel like getting your tree this weekend, don't worry.

The lot will be open next weekend as well.

