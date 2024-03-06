Midway Police, Tallahassee Airport, Second Harvest among organizations that could benefit from new funding

Multiple projects in the Big Bend could receive funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024.

Projects include public safety, transportation infrastructure and reducing food insecurity.

The bill still has to pass the U.S. Senate and be signed by President Biden before money can be distributed.

Congresssman Neal Dunn sent ABC 27 a news release about it that you can read below.

NEWS RELEASE:

Congressman Neal Dunn (Florida-02) released a statement following the House’s passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024. This appropriations package funds veterans and national security programs and makes cuts to non-defense and non-veterans accounts.

“This continuing appropriations package is a win for Florida’s Second Congressional District. This package includes over 15 MILLION dollars for projects throughout our district,” said Congressman Dunn. “The package also includes full funding for veterans’ healthcare, quality of housing upgrades, and funding for child development centers. It cuts the Department of Defense’s administrative budget and redirects the funding to medical research and VA facilities. Additionally, the package continues critical investments in agriculture research and infrastructure while also cutting $977 million from the Department of Justice and prevents the agency from abusing their power. I’m proud to have voted in support of these improvements that will benefit my constituents, Florida farmers, and our veterans.”

Congressman Dunn fought to include funding for several projects in Florida’s Second Congressional District. Here are some highlighted projects:

Midway Police Department Facility- $750,000

The construction of a new Police Facility in Midway, Florida will be critical to advancing community safety. It will allow law enforcement officials to safely and effectively conduct police operations.



TLH Terminal Apron Rehabilitation- $2,700,000

This Terminal Apron Rehabilitation project will facilitate improvements to a terminal apron at Tallahassee International Airport, including the rehabilitation of the existing concrete pavement and joint seals, improvements to the drainage system, and lighting and electrical improvements.



Monticello Water Line Replacement Project- $350,000

These funds will go towards the replacement of water lines in Monticello, Florida. This will enhance the community’s ability to deliver healthy drinking water to citizens. The project will replace 50-year-old lines and decrease water outages and lost water.



Fords Arm Restoration- $800,000

This project is for water quality treatment and flow attenuation for stormwater entering Fords Arm of Lake Jackson. The project will provide a combination of attenuation, water quality treatment, and flow way improvements in the contributing basin south and east of Fords Arm.

