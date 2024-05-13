“It’s pretty frightening" - Woodville neighbors moving forward following Friday's EF-1 tornado

An EF-1 tornado came to the Woodville community Friday.

Neighbors are working to clear trees from homes as power crews work to get the lights back on.

Watch the video to see where the recovery effort stands and what help is needed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This the first time I’ve seen anything of this magnitude.”

That’s how Willie Minton describes the tornado that damaged his son’s home in Woodville Friday.

“It’s pretty frightening, you’re seeing trees and other debris flying, you know it can be frightening.”

When the storm struck his son’s mobile home, he came to help.

“He called me and told me what was going on and I jumped in my truck and I came down as quick as I could.”

Like dozens of neighbors in the area, Minton’s son is without water and electricity as of Monday. The First to Know Weather team says the storm brought an EF-1 tornado to the community.

An emotional experience for neighbors like Jamar Robinson.

“There’s not a lot of things that I’m scared of, but this was one time where it really scared me it actually brought tears to my eyes afterwards.”

He says he was at home with his kids when the storm hit.

They also without power after trees struck their home.

“Things were hitting the house, I have two young kids that were in there and the first thing I thought about was my kids.”

Several groups have been out helping people restore their power and move trees that were surrounding roads and homes.

With hurricane season approaching, Minton says they’re hoping for the best.

“If we do have anymore storms I’m just hoping it’s not this magnitude.”

