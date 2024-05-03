FWC says 59 people died while boating in Florida in 2023; see how Wakulla County experts work to save lives

Florida Fish and Wildlife statistics show 59 people died while boating in Florida in 2023.

Boating experts in Wakulla County are working to keep people safe on the water in 2024.

Watch the video to hear from one captain who saved multiple people from the water.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It was nerve wrecking I’m not going to lie, but I didn’t show it.”

That was how Captain Joel Baldree says he was feeling when him and another captain rescued a group canoeing who were stranded on a cold night in St Marks a couple months ago.

“We got unloaded and got geared up and struck out and the wind was crazy.”

He says the group got stuck in the dark and cold weather conditions that night.

“They weren’t in real bad shape but when we got to the next guy he was out of it and started turning colors so Leaf and I grabbed him out of the water and quickly saw he was losing color, fading in and out.”

Him and Captain Leif Lundquist rescued them.

“We got them loaded up, got their canoe loaded up, we wrapped them up in blankets and brought them back to the shore.”

Florida is one of the top 10 states for boating deaths according to FWC

In 2023 they reported that 79% of victims were not wearing life vests.

And 83% did not have boater education

Baldree says proper education could save your life

“Get the safety course, it doesn’t hurt to go through that even if you’ve been on the water and you think you know, you’ll learn something.”

Staying safe on the water, something that Harry Smith Outdoors shows people when he takes them out to explore the Wakulla County Coast.

“We’re in this time of year everybody’s getting out on the water, the weathers getting beautiful we’re getting that Florida sunshine safety on the water is paramount, there’s a lot of boaters out there, kayakers and power boaters alike.”

He says life jackets, gps and a whistle are some essentials to bring along. He also recommends knowing your areas.

“Around here it’s easy to get lost, all this marsh land and anywhere in this forgotten coast line once you get out past the marsh line especially in a kayak when you’re water level looking back, it all looks the same.”

Whether you’re boating, kayaking or sailing it’s important to look out for the dangers.

Which is why Baldree says to be careful.

“That’s how people get lost or whatever they don’t think it can happen and it can happen quick.”

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, must have a Boating Safety Education Identification Card to legally operate a boat in Florida.

More information on boater's safety courses: https://myfwc.com/boating/safety-education/courses/

