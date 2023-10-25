NEW VIDEO: Driver in Gadsden Co. falls down a well following crash; see how he got out

The crash happened Tuesday, October 24th at 8:45 p.m.

The truck went off Bonnie Hill Road North of Flat Creek Road.

View the video above to see how the man got out.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Im Ashley Engle in Chattahoochee. I saw a Facebook post from the City of Chattahoochee Fire department about a man involved in a crash and finding himself in a hole. I took a look at how he ended up in this hole and met the man who came to his rescue.

"I went to the gate, and I hear a hey and I said 'hey' and I took them that he was in that hole over there"

Kendrell Horne was one of many who was on the scene of the crash that happened Tuesday night.

"When they arrived, they were investigating the vehicle, and they found no driver"

Until neighbors in the area heard him calling for help.

Investigators tell me that the man walked away from the crash scene and fell into an old 20-foot deep well.

City of Chattahoochee Fire Chief Sammy Rudd says his team used a ladder to help.

"He was able to climb up the ladder by himself and get out of the hole. We got him on a stretcher and loaded him up and took him to the hospital."

"It was a relief that we found him"

As for the driver, he did sustain injuries but none appeared to be life threatening at this time. In Chattahoochee, I'm Ashley Engle ABC 27.

ORIGINAL STORY

ABC 27's Ashley Engle is working to confirm more details about this situation. Check back for updates.