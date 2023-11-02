Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Bainbridge; volunteers show up to help

A special memorial wall is welcomed by the city of Bainbridge.

The wall was assembled by volunteers from neighboring biker organizations, Bainbridge High School students, veterans, and more.

Watch the video to see how it came together and where you can find it.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I definitely feel honored to be here. Not everyone has this opportunity," said Caden Godwin, Bainbridge High School Senior.

He's building a legacy for not just veterans but patriots. I watched volunteers put this wall together with their bare hands as a grand gesture to honor our country's heroes.

Almost 50 volunteers showed up bright and early Thursday.

Their mission is to assemble the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.

Now, it stands at the Earl May boat basin.

The non-profit based in Melbourne, Florida "Vietnam Memorial Traveling wall" has shared 58,272 names with 17 towns across the country for 17 years.

I witnessed 30 bikers roll in ready to help in any way to highlight those that came before them.

Founders of the American Hero's Motorcycle Association, Bubba and Mary Barker explained why.

"It's important that we support other Veterans, especially Vietnam… those guys went through hell,” said Bubba Barker, Founder, American Hero's Motorcycle Association.

The wall usually travels from April to December 1 in remembrance of Veterans Day.

I'm told that biker organizations traveled from near and far to be here.

"East Chattahoochee, Bainbridge, Donalsonville and a couple of the Combat Veterans association came from Tallahassee, according to Mary Founder, American Hero's Motorcycle Association."

Retired U.S. army corporal Anthony Walker served for 15 years.

He says he has ties to those who fought in the Vietnam War.

"My grandfather served in [Vietnam] and I just felt that I needed to come out and help out,” said Anthony Walker, retired veteran.

Walker was once a Bainbridge Hiigh school student where he studied construction.

Now, he's using what he learned to not only piece together this wall but also help the next generation understand the importance of honoring those who served.

"It really does tell me that everybody can unite for something good and help out the community,” said Godwin.

The wall will be here at our beautiful boat basin until 8 a.m Monday morning volunteers are invited back to help break down the wall.

