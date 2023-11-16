Decatur County is home to 1,600+ veterans; see how a special photo display is honoring them

There are 1,643 veterans are registered with Decatur county.

The museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m until Saturday when door will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch this story to learn how these photos represent a community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A spotlight for those who answered the call to serve.

I've talked to a few neighbors who say these pictures bring them a sense of pride.

"It makes me feel like we've done our part,” Christy Cadwell, co-owner of Cox funeral home

Cadwell tells me she's connected to at least three photos listed here.

They include her father in-law, father and son who currently serves.

Cadwell said these pictures of veterans speak to the backgrounds of neighbors in the community.

I think all these pictures here are very relevant for this community. We need to know who in the past has served. I've recognized a lot of people that I've gone to school with,” said Cadwell.

The Decatur County Historical and Genealogical Museum kicked off the display of local veterans past and present.

I reached out to our local Veterans field service office here in Bainbridge.

I found 1,643 veterans are registered with Decatur county.

One of those veterans happens to be Laren Turner's father.

Lauren Turner, VP board of directors for the Decatur County Historical and Genealogical Society.

"Here are a lot of great people that have served our country.. And done so much. We're just very appreciative,” according to Turner. Some of these [people] have served in war time, my father didn't but many of these [people] did serve overseas and were deployed."

Turner told me why this first ever display brings a sense of community to the already tight knit city of Bainbridge.

"It ties everyone together and hopefully shows some patriotism and some appreciation for our veterans,” said Turner.

Neighbors can view more pictures like this for the rest of the week as the museum will be open for the rest of this week from noon to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 5.



