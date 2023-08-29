Hurricane Idalia strengthens into a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia strengthened to a Category 2 storm with 100 mph (155 kph) winds on Tuesday as it barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Idalia is expected to become a major hurricane Tuesday night before it reaches the Big Bend, and is still likely to be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia on Wednesday.

WTXL

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend region.

The 5 p.m. update on Hurricane Idalia's forecast track showed an intensification of the storm.

The forecast cone was still focused on the eastern Big Bend, but it has narrowed and shifted a little to the west (closer to Tallahassee) since the last update.

The storm is expected to impact the region very late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning and move out of the area by the afternoon.