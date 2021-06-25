How to help those impacted by the Surfside condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTXL) — Numerous organizations and people have stepped up to help those impacted by the Surfside condominium collapse.

If you're looking to help, we've compiled a list below of organizations looking for volunteers or donations to help all of those who were affected.

Coral Gables Community Foundation, the Miami Foundation, and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation are asking people to contribute to The Surfside Hardship Fund.

are asking people to contribute to The town of Surfside activated a form online for Miami-Dade County residents who want to volunteer to help the families of the victims. You must specify the service you can provide. You can fill out the official volunteer form here.