Hosford comes together for church service following Thursday's tornado

HOSFORD, Fla. (WTXL) — Corinth Baptist Church came together Sunday morning to show their gratitude, following Thursday's destructive tornado. Senior Pastor Kyle Peddie, who also serves as Superintendent for Liberty County Schools, says their gratitude is that no life was lost.

"I've been here 53 years it's my hometown and we just wanted to thank God for his watch care and that there were no fatalities, that was a really big deal that no body died in the midst of a lot of destruction," said Peddie.

Max Kelly's home was damaged during the storm Thursday. He and his wife Sandra attended the church service Sunday to reflect on the past few days. He says the message of the sermon hit home.

"We do have so much to be thankful for despite the damage to our home God is still good," said Kelly. "Brother Kyle brought home the message through all of this he still deserves our praise."

The Kelly's thankfully weren't home when the tornado came through. The siding was torn off part of their home, trees were knocked down, and three windows were busted out.

"We had glass inside, we had probably half our shingles gone with some wood exposed, we did have some water that got inside," said Kelly.

Pastor Peddie says the community is one big family, and that people show up for one another when situations like the one on Thursday happen.

"If people had a tractor with a front end load or a dump truck or a dump trailer they showed up in yards," Peddie said. "I was on a chainsaw most of the day with my son and it was amazing how people come in your yard and say what do you need me to do?"

Kelly and his wife have only lived in Liberty County for a few years, he says it was heartwarming to see so many people rally around one another.

"It's just been awe inspiring to see this little community come together not too long after Michael's come through and now we're going through this but we're coming together as one big family and we'll make it through," Kelly said.

Those impacted by the tornado can reach out for free counseling by calling or texting the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990. It's available 24/7.