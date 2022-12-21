Homeless Person's Remembrance Day Memorial Service

Community partners are coming together to remember those who have died this year without having a home.

The Big Bend Continuum of Care and the Kearney Center hosted the annual Homeless Persons Remembrance Day memorial Service. It's a way for friends, family and other community members to remember people who were experiencing homelessness that have passed away.

Director of Operations at the Kearney Center Vicki Butler says these people deserve to be remembered too. "When we form a memorial service for someone who's passed, you're saying your life mattered and so as a whole, what we say to the community, is that these people matter because they're people," said Butler.

During the ceremony, they honored over two dozen people who died this year while experiencing homelessness. Communities across the country recognize those who have died on December 21, the first day of winter and the longest night of the year. Being a cold weather shelter, the Kearney Center is still needing blanket and sheet donations.

The Kearney Center was able to house 105 clients and divert 382 people from homelessness this year.