Holton Street shooting leaves child injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People living in Holton Street Apartments say incidents like Thursday afternoon's shooting are all too familiar. They're now looking to the Tallahassee Police Department to help make their community safer.

"I can't rest at night, not knowing that all of this is going on," said Carolyn Johnson.

Johnson and her three children live just one building away from where the shots were fired Thursday afternoon.

"I heard like five shots," she said, adding "this is ridiculous."

This follows another shooting that hurt a child exactly one week ago on South Adams Street. Now, Johnson is calling for more action from police and lawmakers.

"These kids are not going to be safe," Johnson said.

It's a cause people like S.K. Pepper has vowed to fight for.

"I do intend to make a difference in Tallahassee," says local activist S. K. Pepper.

Just last week, Pepper took her activism to the Florida capitol and turns to Florida legislators for their help regulating gun purchases and safety.

"We're not trying to take people's guns away," Pepper said. "It's about safe storage and kids not getting shot accidentally or by crime."

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed Thursday's shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to give the department a call.