Historic Monticello theater challenges prejudice with 'Laramie Project' production

The Monticello Opera House is staging 'The Laramie Project', a play about the aftermath of Matthew Shepard's murder.

The play is significant in the context of recent debates about LGBTQ+ rights and representation in Florida.

Watch the video to learn more about one of the actors and how she draws on her personal experiences.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A story of courage and controversy that chronicles the aftermath of the murder of a gay college student is set to open at the Monticello Opera House.

I'm Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter, speaking with those involved with the play "The Laramie Project" and a local business owner who feels the play may enlighten the community.

Matthew Shepard was 21 and attending Wyoming University when he was severely beaten and left to die on October 7th, 1998. Shepard died 5 days later in the hospital.

"I remember just being horrified. I certainly had heard of plenty other incidents of violence against gay lesbian people. The shocking nature of it stayed with me and that's why when I get a chance to retell that story now it was very important to me to do," said Jeff Mandel, co-director of "The Laramie Project."

Alison Quinn co-directs with Mandel and said the play will explore the aftermath of Matthew's death from various viewpoints.

"By showing the full spectrum, hopefully anybody who sees this will walk away, sympathetic, and full of hope for the future," Quinn said.

The actors in "The Laramie Project" play multiple roles, and Rachel Hyman says the various roles she plays hit home for her because of her religious upbringing as a gay youth.

"This project ticks a lot of boxes for me from my personal history. I grew up in a rural place in Alabama and a very conservative, religious upbringing, and from a young age, I knew I was queer. There was a lot of conflict for me," Hymann said.

According to one local business owner I spoke with, small businesses surrounding the opera house tend to see an influx of new customers from productions at the venue. She says that this particular production may even change some people's perspectives.

"I feel anytime there's a show at the opera house it brings in people whether they are a fan of the show or not. It will bring people in. I feel that some people, maybe not all, will love it and some may have some pushback on it, but I feel like it's important for everyone to give it a chance," said Chyanna Johnson, Owner Groove Nutrition.

As the curtain prepares to rise Friday on "The Laramie Project" at this 136-year-old opera house, it's clear that the impact of this production extends far beyond the stage. In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.