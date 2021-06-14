Help for Big Bend area as CDC eviction moratorium end nears

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The CDC's national eviction ban is scheduled to lift in just 16 days and thousands of local renters could find eviction notices on their doors if the order is not extended on June 30.

States are scrambling to distribute the $45 billion in rental assistance allocated by Congress, but that money isn't reaching those who need it most in time to prevent evictions.

In case you missed it on Sunrise Monday morning, attorneys with Legal Services of North Florida say there's a lot of confusion because people who owe past due rent are still getting notices and landlords are moving forward, despite the eviction ban.

"This moratorium is not automatic, people have to take active steps to engage with it," said Gio Bush, an attorney with Legal Services of North Florida. "You have to fill out a specific declaration so you can be protected, and you got to make sure that you're eligible to meet the five requirements that are listed and unfortunately, people aren't meeting those."

Another reminder: All adults living in the home and on the lease have to sign the CDC eviction declaration. Here are SOME of the requirements needed to file and qualify:

The moratorium is income-based Your income needs to be less than $99,000 in 2021 and you received a stimulus check, or you were not required to report income to the IRS in 2020.



You need to make an effort to obtain government rental assistance

Keep in mind:

Make timely partial payments. Even if you're protected under the order you still have to attempt to work out a payment plan with your landlord or the housing authority.