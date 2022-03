TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Tallahassee this spring.

Their 2022 tour is called Spread Game and it’s a combination of basketball comedy. This event honors the late and great Curl Neal.

Current Globetrotter Speedy Artis joined ABC 27’s Sunrise crew on Tuesday to give a preview of what fans can expect when the tour comes the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on April 21st.

Click here to purchase tickets.