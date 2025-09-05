HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 5th-7th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Temperatures will rise into the 90s as we head into the weekend. It will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia from Friday, September 5th, to Sunday, September 7th.
Big Bend:
- First Friday at Railroad Square: September 5th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.
- Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra: September 5th, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on FSU campus. Tickets start at $85.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: September 6th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Wakulla Springs Art Saturday: Fall Craft Show: September 6th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs. There will be local artists, handcrafted goods, seasonal decor, and more. This is a free family event. All are welcome.
- Havana Woodfest 2025: September 6th from 10 a.m.-4:00 p.m. off West 7th Avenue. There will be vendors, food, activities, and more. This is open to the public.
- FSU vs East Texas A&M: September 6th, beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Tickets are still available.
South Georgia:
- First Friday in Thomasville: September 5th from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. Trae Pierce and the T-Stones will be playing at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8:00-10:00 pm. Participating shops will have extended hours, with many bars and restaurants open until 10:00 pm. Food Trucks will be at the Ritz Amphitheater.
- First Friday in Valdosta: September 5th from 5:00-11:00 p.m. in Downtown. Come out and enjoy shopping, dining, and live music.
- Bainbridge Flea Market: September 6th & 7th from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. off Zorn Road. There will be several vendors on hand. Residents are encouraged to come out and shop local.
- Growing Grady Farmers Market: September 6th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Davis Park. Come out and enjoy local vendors.
- Grady Getdown Summer Series: September 6th, beginning at 4:00 p.m. off N Broad Street. Come out and enjoy the sounds of The Kason Sellers Band and Johnny Marshall as Summer winds down.
