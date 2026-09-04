HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 4th-6th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We'll have a mix of cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the weekend. It won't be a complete washout. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, September 4th through Sunday, September 6th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

First Friday Jazz Night in Bainbridge: September 4th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. off S West St.

First Friday in Thomasville: September 4th from 8:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. Far 2 Fresh will be playing. Participating shops will have extended hours, with many bars and restaurants open until 10:00 pm. Food Trucks will be at the Ritz Amphitheater.

9/11 Memorial 5k in Valdosta: September 5th at the Old Courthouse, beginning at 6:30 a.m. with the race starting at 8:00 a.m. You can still register.

Downtown Getdown Concert Series in Cairo: September 5th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. off N Broad Street. Pharaohs of Funk will be bringing the tunes. You're encouraged to bring your lawn chair.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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