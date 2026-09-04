HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 4th-6th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We'll have a mix of cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the weekend. It won't be a complete washout. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, September 4th through Sunday, September 6th.
Big Bend:
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: September 4th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. El Gaucho, Dessert: Tabu Cookie Co. and more will be there.
- First Friday at Railroad Square: September 4th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market: September 5th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: September 5th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Panacea Community Garden Farmers Market: September 5th from 9:00-11:00 a.m. off Coastal Hwy and 7Clark Dr. There will be a free kids' craft area, vendors, food, and more.
- Skies Over Tallahassee: September 5th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at The Challenger Learning Center. The show reviews prominent constellations, stars, and planet positions that can be seen during the upcoming month. It's free, and all are welcome.
- Ali Siddiq: The Custom Fit Tour: September 6th beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Tickets are still available, and prices vary.
- Leon County Public Libraries will be hosting several events through Sunday. There are events for all ages.
South Georgia:
- First Friday Jazz Night in Bainbridge: September 4th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. off S West St.
- First Friday in Thomasville: September 4th from 8:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. Far 2 Fresh will be playing. Participating shops will have extended hours, with many bars and restaurants open until 10:00 pm. Food Trucks will be at the Ritz Amphitheater.
- 9/11 Memorial 5k in Valdosta: September 5th at the Old Courthouse, beginning at 6:30 a.m. with the race starting at 8:00 a.m. You can still register.
- Downtown Getdown Concert Series in Cairo: September 5th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. off N Broad Street. Pharaohs of Funk will be bringing the tunes. You're encouraged to bring your lawn chair.
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