HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 25th-27th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We have a very beautiful weekend ahead. There will be plenty of sunshine with some cloud cover. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, September 25th through Sunday, September 27th.
Big Bend:
- Suwannee River Riding Club Rodeo: September 25th & 26th off 254th Terrace. There will be bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, and other rodeo events. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15/person and kids 8 and under get in free.
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: September 25th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. All American Roasted Corn & More; El Gaucho will be there.
- September Final Friday-Oktoberfest Style: September 25th from 6:00-9:30 p.m. off Jefferson Street. The event blends live music, German-inspired food and drinks, and community fun for an evening under the stars. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market: September 26th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: September 26th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Havana Market: September 26th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. off 2nd St. NW. There will be several vendors offering handmade goods, fresh local products, food, and more. There will also be live music.
- Experience Asia 2026: September 26th from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Tom Brown Park. There will be live performances, demonstrations, cuisine, crafts, and more. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
- 49th Annual Panacea Blue Crab Fest: September 26th beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Wolley Park. Festivities will kick off with a parade along Coastal Hwy. There will be live music, craft vendors, and activities for all ages. Gates to the fest open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $3/person and kids 12 and under get in free.
- Annual Rose Show: September 26th from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at American Legion Hall in Monticello. Exhibitors' area open at 7:00 a.m. Entries accepted from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
- Leon County Libraries will be offering events for all ages throughout the weekend through Sunday, including a Craft and Create: Open Lab, Garden to Table for Teens, and Story Builders Improv Club.
South Georgia:
- Thomasville On Stage & Co presents "Alice in Wonderland": September 25th-27th, times vary. Come out and follow the adventures of Alice as she goes through the looking glass and discovers a unique world on the other side. Tickets are still available.
- 2026 Ghost Market in Valdosta: September 26th from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Valdosta. There will be craft vendors, a food truck, baked goods, and more. All are welcome.
- Thomasville Porchfest 2026: September 27th from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on East Jefferson St. The neighborhoods' historic porches will transform into live music stages, inviting friends, families, and neighbors to connect through music. All are welcome.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
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