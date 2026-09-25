HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 25th-27th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We have a very beautiful weekend ahead. There will be plenty of sunshine with some cloud cover. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, September 25th through Sunday, September 27th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Thomasville On Stage & Co presents "Alice in Wonderland": September 25th-27th, times vary. Come out and follow the adventures of Alice as she goes through the looking glass and discovers a unique world on the other side. Tickets are still available.

presents "Alice in Wonderland": September 25th-27th, times vary. Come out and follow the adventures of Alice as she goes through the looking glass and discovers a unique world on the other side. Tickets are still available. 2026 Ghost Market in Valdosta: September 26th from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Valdosta. There will be craft vendors, a food truck, baked goods, and more. All are welcome.

Thomasville Porchfest 2026: September 27th from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on East Jefferson St. The neighborhoods' historic porches will transform into live music stages, inviting friends, families, and neighbors to connect through music. All are welcome.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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