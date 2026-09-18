HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 18th-20th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Rain will return this weekend, but it's expected during the afternoon hours, so morning and evening activities should be good to go. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, September 18th through Sunday, September 20th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Expo Latino 2026 in Valdosta: September 19th from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater. There will be live entertainment, food, local vendors, community organizations, family activities, and much more. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

3rd Saturday Cruise-In+ Sip & Stroll in Boston: September 19th from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in downtown. Music starts at 6:00 p.m. at Watt Park. Shops will have extended hours.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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