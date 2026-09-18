HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 18th-20th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Rain will return this weekend, but it's expected during the afternoon hours, so morning and evening activities should be good to go. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, September 18th through Sunday, September 20th.
Big Bend:
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: September 18th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. Big Whipp's Kitchen, MAAD GOAT, and Tabu Cookie Co. will be there.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market: September 19th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: September 19th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Wild Things Bash at North Florida Wildlife Center: September 19th from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. There will be free goat feeding, face painting, food, and much more. Tickets are still available.
- International Observe the Moon Night in Tallahassee: September 19th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Challenger Learning Center. Attendees will view the moon in the Plaza through a variety of telescopes. There will also be hands on activities and special viewings in the Fogg Planetarium.
- Leon County Libraries will be offering events for all ages throughout the weekend through Sunday, including the opening of "Cultura Tallahassee: Together, We Are Moore" Exhibition. It's a community art exhibition honoring Hispanic culture, heritage, and history.
South Georgia:
- Expo Latino 2026 in Valdosta: September 19th from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater. There will be live entertainment, food, local vendors, community organizations, family activities, and much more. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
- 3rd Saturday Cruise-In+ Sip & Stroll in Boston: September 19th from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in downtown. Music starts at 6:00 p.m. at Watt Park. Shops will have extended hours.
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