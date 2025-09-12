HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 12th-14th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful weekend ahead of us, with plenty of sunshine as temperatures will reach the low 90s. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia from Friday, September 12th, to Sunday, September 14th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Music in the Art Park in Valdosta: September 12th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park. 2RiverStation, Kerri Kent, and Jolyn Smith will be performing. This is a family-friendly event. You're encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Food and beverage vendors will be on site.

2025 Literary Fair in Valdosta: September 13th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Turner Center for the Arts. The fair will highlight the work of local and regional writers/authors through author talks, book sales, and book signings. Admission is free.

Second Saturday in Bainbridge: September 13th, come out and explore the Downtown area by shopping local.

4th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: September 13th from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. at Cairo Mainstreet off N Broad St. There will be food, live music, dancing, a resource center, and so much more.

