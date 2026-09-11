HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 11th-13th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Scattered showers are expected throughout the weekend, with most of the rain expected Saturday afternoon. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, September 11th through Sunday, September 13th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

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