HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 11th-13th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Scattered showers are expected throughout the weekend, with most of the rain expected Saturday afternoon. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, September 11th through Sunday, September 13th.
Big Bend:
- 16th Annual Rock the Dock Fishing Tournament in Panacea: September 11th-13th at Wooley Park. Neighbors who just want to enjoy the festivities are invited for drinks and live music at the Captain's meeting on Friday at 5:00 p.m. or the weigh-in on Sunday.
- Flea Across Florida: September 11th & 12th from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. The event turns miles of Highway 90 into a huge yard sale where neighbors can find unique items and hidden gems.
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: September 11th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. S&M Diner Express will be there.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market: September 12th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: September 12th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- 4th Annual Sopchoppy Depot Days: September 12th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in downtown. There will be classic cars, a celebration of trains, and more.
- Out of the Attic Vintage Market in Havana: September 12th from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Havana History & Heritage Museum. Several vendors will be there offering antiques, vintage clothing, retro housewares, vinyl records, and much more.
- S-Lines Lake 38 Pro AM 2026 in Quincy: September 12th & 13th off Point Milligan Road. Come out and enjoy a waterski tournament at Lake 38. It's from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and festivities begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, and all are welcome. You're encouraged to bring your lawn chairs, tents, food, and drinks for a tailgate setup.
- Havana Woodfest 2026: September 12th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. off W 7th Ave. There will be vendors, food trucks, live demonstrations, and more.
- Battle of the Badges in Tallahassee: September 12th at Gene Cox Stadium. Gates open at 10:45 a.m. with kickoff at 11:30 a.m. The Tallahassee Police Department will take on the Tallahassee Fire Department. There will be live music, food, and lots of action. Admission is free.
South Georgia:
- Music in the Art Park in Valdosta: September 11th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Turner Center Art Park. 2RiverStation will be hitting the stage. Food and drink vendors will be there. You're encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. All are welcome.
- Run to Prevent: Suicide Prevention 5k & 1 Mile Run in Valdosta: September 12th at Unity Park Amphitheater. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m., with the race beginning at 8:00 a.m. Registration is still available.
- 6th Annual River South Music and Arts Festival in Bainbridge: September 12th, beginning at 8:00 a.m., off South Broad St. There will be live music, food, art, activities, and more.
- Literary Fair 2026 in Valdosta: September 12th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Turner Center. The event brings local and regional writers/authors together as well as offering free youth activities.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.