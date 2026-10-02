HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 2nd-4th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We have a chance of scattered showers throughout the weekend. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 2nd through Sunday, October 4th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

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