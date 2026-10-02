HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 2nd-4th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We have a chance of scattered showers throughout the weekend. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 2nd through Sunday, October 4th.
Big Bend:
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: October 2nd from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. Stick a Fork in It; MAAD GOAT will be there.
- Shuck, Fry, & Jive in Havana: October 2nd from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Havana History & Heritage Museum. Come out and enjoy food, live music, dancing, and more. All are welcome.
- First Friday at Railroad Square: October 2nd from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.
- Dolly! A Celebration of Dolly Parton in Sopchoppy: October 2nd from 7:00-11 p.m. at Sopchoppy Theater & Conference Center. In addition to the music, there will also be a Dolly look-alike contest. Tickets are still available.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market: October 3rd from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.
- 2026 Tallahassee Out of the Darkness Walk: October 3rd, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Apalachee Regional Park. Registration is still open.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: October 3rd from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Panacea Community Garden Farmers Market: October 3rd from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. off Coastal Highway/7Clark Drive. There will be several vendors offering homemade goods and fresh produce.
- Skies Over Tallahassee: October 3rd from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Challenger Learning Center. This free planetarium show reviews prominent constellations, stars, and planet positions that can be seen during the upcoming month.
- Leon County Libraries will be offering events for all ages throughout the weekend through Sunday, including Family story time, and Story Builders Improv Club.
South Georgia:
- Hahira Honeybee Festival: October 2nd & 3rd in downtown. There are several activities, including a parade, a 5k and 1-mile fun run, food, arts & crafts, and more. Times of events vary
- First Friday in Valdosta: October 2nd from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater. There will be music, food trucks, a foam party, and more. All are welcome.
- First Friday Jazz Night in Bainbridge: October 2nd from 7:00-9:00 p.m. off S West St.
- First Friday Thomasville: October 2nd from 8:00-10:00 p.m. at Thomasville Amphitheater. The Grass Is Dead will be providing the tunes. Food trucks will also be there.
- South Georgia Pride Festival in Valdosta: October 3rd from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Unity Park. There will be food, music, and more.
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