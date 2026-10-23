HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 23rd-25th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We have sunny skies ahead this weekend, with strong gusts picking up. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 23rd through Sunday, October 25th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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