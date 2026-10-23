HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 23rd-25th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We have sunny skies ahead this weekend, with strong gusts picking up. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 23rd through Sunday, October 25th.
Big Bend:
- Tallahassee Greek Food Festival: October 23rd & 24th at Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church. It's 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. each day, and admission is free.
- The Crucible by Arthur Miller in Monticello: Now-25th at the Monticello Opera House. Times vary, and tickets are $25. The play follows the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem.
- Suwannee Hulaween: October 23rd-25th at Spirit of the Suwannee Music ParkSpirit of the Suwannee Music Park. The festival began Thursday and features over 50 national, regional, and local musicians. Friday and Saturday events kick off after 3:00 p.m., while Sunday begins shortly after Noon.
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: October 23rd from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. Big Whipps, Smoke & Tow BBQ, Zap Zap will be there.
- Wildlife After Dark in Monticello: October 23rd at North Florida Wildlife Center from 5:00-9:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, animal encounters, and more. This is for those 18+. Tickets are still available.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market: October 24th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.
- FAMU Homecoming Parade: October 24th at 8:00 a.m. The procession will travel east along FAMU Way before turning south onto Martin Luther King Blvd. then passing Lee Hall and landing at Osceola St. Road closures will begin at 6:00 a.m.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: October 24th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Havana Market: October 24th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Havana Main Street. There will be several vendors there offering local produce, handmade items, food vendors, and more.
- St. Marks Crafts & Drafts Brewfest: October 24th from 12:00-4:00 p.m. in Downtown St. Marks. There will be beers from all over the region, state, and country, live music, food, and arts & crafts.
- WWE NXT Live in Tallahassee: October 24th beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Donald L. Tucker Center. Tickets are still available.
- Bats, Beasts, & Boos in Monticello: October 24th & 25th at North Florida Wildlife Center from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. There will be face painting, trick-or-treating, goat feeding, and more. Tickets are still available.
- "Mamma Mia" Sing-Along in Tallahassee: October 25th beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee. Tickets are $10/person.
- Leon County Libraries will be offering events for all ages throughout the weekend through Sunday, including Family story time and Lego Club.
South Georgia:
- VSU Planetarium presents “Telescopes of Our Past and Future”: October 23rd from 6:00-9:00 p.m. with shows beginning at the top of the hour. VSU says seating is limited and will be first-come, first-served. Admission is free.
- Oktoberfest in Valdosta: Now-October 25th in Downtown Valdosta on Main Street. Visitors can find Oktoberfest-themed food and drinks, shopping specials, German-inspired treats, and other promotions throughout the weekend.
- 9th Annual ARToberfest in Valdosta: October 24th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m at Turner Center for the Arts. There will be live music, food trucks, kid activities, and more. All are welcome.
- VSU Homecoming Parade: October 24th at 11:00 a.m. Celebrate VSU tradition as the Homecoming Parade brings Blazer pride to campus with student organizations, community participants, spirited displays, and more.
- Murder & Mayhem: Downtown History Walking Tour “On the Bricks” in Thomasville: October 24th from 7:00-8:00 p.m. off Broad St. Participants will be able to explore Historic Downtown Thomasville while exploring episodes of murder, mystery, scandal, and misfortune from the city’s distant past. This is recommended for those 12+. Tickets are still available.
- Movie Night in Valdosta: October 24th at Unity Park Amphitheater beginning at 7:30 p.m. They'll be showing "E.T." Admission is free. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
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