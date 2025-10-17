HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 17th-19th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful weekend ahead of us. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s in the mornings, with highs reaching the 80s. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 17th-Sunday, October 19th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

