HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 17th-19th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful weekend ahead of us. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s in the mornings, with highs reaching the 80s. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 17th-Sunday, October 19th.
Big Bend:
- T-Pain presents Tallahassee Block Party: October 17th from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Walker-Ford Community Center off the corner of T-Pain Lane and Tucker St. There will be games, activities, food trucks, live performances, and more. This is a free event and all are welcome.
- SCMS Fall Family Movie Night & Trunk-or-Treat: October 17th, with Truck-or-Truck starting at 6:00 p.m. and the movie will begin around 7:30 p.m. at the school. They'll be showing "Monsters, Inc." Admission is free, and all are welcome.
- Celebrating 20years of T-Pain: October 17th at 8:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Tickets are still available.
- Spooky Halloween Festival in Tallahassee: October 17& 18th off Apalachee Parkway. It's 8:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. on Friday and 6:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. on Saturday. This is a family-fun event. There will be haunted houses, a circus show, a foam party, a costume contest, and much more. Admission is $15/person, and Mega Passes are $30/person. The festival will run every weekend in October and on Halloween.
- Tallahassee Cars and Coffee: October 18th from 7:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Car enthusiasts will meet at the Winn-Dixie located off of West Tharpe St. This is a free event for neighbors who wish to show off or look at all types of rides.
- FAMU Homecoming Parade: October 18th, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the corner of Althea Gibson Way and Wahnish Way. The Marching 100 will bring the energy along with other local groups.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: October 18th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Fort Braden Community Pumpkin Patch & Fish Fry: October 18th from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. There will be snow cones and fall snacks, a pumpkin patch, face painting, a bounce house, horse rides, and much more. All are welcome.
- Alexus House Fall Festival: October 18th from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. off Bronough St. There will be a bounce house, live music, games, and a Chili cookoff. This is a free family event and all are welcome.
- Christ Presbyterian Church Fall Festival: October 18th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. There will be face painting, pumpkins, food, children's crafts, horseback rides, a bake sale, and live music. All are welcome.
- Killearn Estates Fall Festival + Pumpkin Patch: October 18th from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Shannon Lakes Park. There will be live music, local vendors, bounce houses, family games, and a pumpkin patch with individual pumpkins for sale. Any proceeds will benefit the HC-EC Food Pantry. Admission is free and all is welcome.
- FAMU homecoming game: October 18th, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Bragg Stadium.. The Rattlers will play Alcorn State, with both teams searching for their first SWAC win.
- Midnight Mile Vampire Run: October 18th from 6:00-11:00 p.m. on Florida Ave. Join neighbors for a night of spooky sprinting as the Midnight Mile blends reality and the supernatural world together. Tickets are still available.
- Making Strides against Breast Cancer: October 19th, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Cascades Park. Attendees can explore community partner booths, enjoy entertainment, grab goodies, and connect with others united in the fight against breast cancer.
South Georgia:
- Lowndes County Bicentennial Burgers and Bluegrass: October 17th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Lowndes Park. Come out and enjoy a night full of flavor, music, and hometown pride. All are welcome.
- Twisted Terror of Thomasville: Haunted House: October 17th and October 18th from 7:30-11:00 p.m. off Cove Landing Drive. It's $10/person. They're also asking for non-perishable food items for their food pantry.
- 2025 Science Day at Valdosta State University: October 18th from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. The theme will be "The Hidden Life of Spices / Quantum Science and Technology / Energy for our Future", and there will be hands-on activities. All are welcome.
- "Battle of Bainbridge" Youth travel baseball tournament: October 18th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Bill Reynold Sports Park. All are welcome.
- Chez What Collective Annual Fall Market! in Valdosta: October 18th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Charleston Place Shopping Center ( near the YMCA and Bertas Pizza). There will be vendors of all kinds, including food, artisan, vintage, and more.
- Fifth Day Farm Fall Festival in Valdosta: October 18th from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, a Tea’s Chill Zone, a pumpkin patch, a corn trough, face painting, animal feeding, hay rides, and more. Admission is $12/person. Kids 2 and under get in free.
- Fall Days at Camp Rock in Valdosta: October 18th from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. There will be hay rides, skating, axe-throwing, and more. Admission is $10/person (includes admission & activities).
- Family Movie Night at the Ritz in Thomasville: October 18th, beginning at 7:30 p.m. This is for all ages, and you're encouraged to bring your blankets and lawn chairs. Food Trucks will be on site, and admission is free.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.