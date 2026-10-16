HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 16th-18th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We have a sunny, cool, and windy weekend ahead. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 16th through Sunday, October 18th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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