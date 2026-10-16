HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 16th-18th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We have a sunny, cool, and windy weekend ahead. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 16th through Sunday, October 18th.
Big Bend:
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: October 16th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. Smoke & Tow BBQ will be there.
- 6th Annual Suwannee River Roundup Pro Rodeo: October 16th & 17th at the Suwannee County Fairgrounds. There will be bull riding, bronc barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping, and much more. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. with admission being $15 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under, and those 5 and under get in free.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market: October 17th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: October 17th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Leon County Trunk or Treat: October 17th from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Old West Enrichment Center. There will be music, snacks, candy, and more.
- 26th Annual Pumpkin Fest in Havana: October 17th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. along Main Street. There will be live music, 100+ vendors, a costume contest, a pumpkin pie eating contest, and more. All are welcome.
- 4-H Bark-Tastic Halloween Costume Contest in Crawfordville: October 17th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Wakulla Extension Arena. Admission is free, but there's a $5 registration fee to enter your pet into the contest.
- Movies in the Moonlight in Tallahassee: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: October 17th beginning at 6:00 p.m. at The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park. This is a free family event. Attendees can also bring blankets and watch the movie from the grass area.
- Sound Bath Under the Stars in Tallahassee: October 18th from 11:00 a.m.-Noon at the Challenger Learning Center. Attendees will experience a calming sound bath while gazing at a star-filled dome. Tickets are still available, and if you attend, you're encouraged to bring a blanket and neck pillow.
- Leon County Libraries will be offering events for all ages throughout the weekend through Sunday, including Family story time and Craft and Create for Kids: Mixed-Media Fall Bouquet.
South Georgia:
- Touch a Tractor in Valdosta: October 17th & 18th from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Fifth Day Farm. There will be face painting, kids activities, food trucks, vendors, and more.
- Annual Fall Market in Valdosta: October 17th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Charleston Place Shopping Center. There will be several vendors offering baked goods, jewelry, and more. Food trucks will also be there.
- 3rd Saturday Cruise-In+ Sip & Stroll in Boston: October 17th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Watt Park. Lloyd Carter Band will be hitting the stage at 6:00 p.m. Craft/specialty vendors will also be there.
- Murder & Mayhem: Downtown History Walking Tour “On the Bricks” in Thomasville: October 17th from 7:00-8:00 p.m. off Broad St. Participants will be able to explore Historic Downtown Thomasville while exploring episodes of murder, mystery, scandal, and misfortune from the city’s distant past. This is recommended for those 12+. Tickets are still available.
- Family Movie Night at The Ritz in Thomasville: October 17th from 7:30-10:00 p.m. They'll be showing "Toy Story 5." You're encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food trucks will also be there. Admission is free.
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