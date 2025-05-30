HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, May 30th-June 1st

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A cold front will bring stronger storms through our region Friday, but will clear out for the rest of the weekend, bringing cooler and drier temperatures. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, May 30th-Sunday, June 1st.
Big Bend
- NCAA Mens Baseball Regionals: May 30th-June 2nd at Dick Howser Stadium. Friday's game begins at 3:00 p.m. with FSU taking on Bethune-Cookman.
- Downtown Market Tallahassee: May 31st from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. Enjoy a stroll in the park among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Watermelon Pre-Festival, Watermelon Queen Pageant in Monticello: May 31st, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Jefferson Schools Auditorium. The pageant will showcase young talent and Monticello's hometown charm. Tickets begin at $7 and vary depending on seat location.
- County Line Craft Show in Wakulla County: May 31st from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Wakulla Shriners Club. There will be local vendors, food trucks, and more. This is a family, free event.
- Tallahassee Soccer Club vs AFC Mobile: June 1st at 7:00 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium. Come out and watch the Battle Lions face off against their original "frienemy." Adult tickets are $10, and kids 13 and under get in free.
- Tallahassee Nights Live & Tally Tributes presents a Tribute to Whitney Houston: June 1st at 7:30 p.m. at TNL Performing Arts Center. Come out and enjoy a night filled with music and fun to experience the history of the music legend. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
South Georgia:
- Beauty and the Beast in Cairo: May 30th and May 31st. Friday's show begins at 7:00 p.m. South Georgia Ballet invites you to be their guests as they bring to life the beloved fairytale. Tickets begin at $21.99.
- Celebration of Preservation in Thomasville: May 31st from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Jack Hadley Black History Museum. The event celebrates the power of storytelling through film. There will be food trucks, music, and more. This is a free event. All are welcome.
- The Wizard of Oz Recital in Valdosta: May 31st from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Whitehead Auditorium. Join the students of The Ballet School for a magical night to remember. This event is free and open to the public.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.