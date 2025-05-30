HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, May 30th-June 1st

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A cold front will bring stronger storms through our region Friday, but will clear out for the rest of the weekend, bringing cooler and drier temperatures. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, May 30th-Sunday, June 1st.

Big Bend

South Georgia:

Beauty and the Beast in Cairo: May 30th and May 31st. Friday's show begins at 7:00 p.m. South Georgia Ballet invites you to be their guests as they bring to life the beloved fairytale. Tickets begin at $21.99.

Celebration of Preservation in Thomasville: May 31st from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Jack Hadley Black History Museum. The event celebrates the power of storytelling through film. There will be food trucks, music, and more. This is a free event. All are welcome.

The Wizard of Oz Recital in Valdosta: May 31st from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Whitehead Auditorium. Join the students of The Ballet School for a magical night to remember. This event is free and open to the public.

