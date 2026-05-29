HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, May 29th-31st

There will be a chance for scattered showers throughout the weekend. Not all areas will see rain. You don't have to cancel plans just yet but have a plan b in place. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, May 29th, through Sunday, May 31st.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

South Georgia Ballet presents "Peter Pan": May 29th and 30th at Cairo High School Auditorim: Times vary. Tickets start at $22.15.

Hahira Main Street Market: May 30th from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in downtown. There will be several vendors as well as live music. All are welcome.

Free Summer Reading Brunch for Adults in Thomasville: May 30th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at The Bookshelf. Come pick up a free Bookshelf Summer Reading Passport for adults and enjoy complimentary mimosas and pastries. This is free and open to the public.

Market Day in Thomasville: May 30th at 11:00 a.m. off Highway 84. There will be several local vendors there offering fresh produce, baked goods, candles, crafts, and more.

Valdosta Stew and Brew: May 30th from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Georgia Beer Company. It's $5/person for those 13-20 for unlimited stew. It's $25/person for those 21+ for unlimited stew and beer. Those 12 and under get in free. Proceeds benefit Veterans, and First Responders.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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