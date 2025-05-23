HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, May 23rd-25th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The unofficial kick-off to Summer is here. Things will get hot this Memorial Day Weekend. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, May 23rd-Sunday, May 25th.

Big Bend:

Memorial Day Getaway at Suwannee Music Park:May 23rd-25th from 8:00-10:00 p.m. Come out and enjoy a weekend of live music, camping, games, and more. There are also daytime activities.

Downtown Market:May 24th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

Memorial Weekend Paddle in Wakulla County:May 24th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Wakulla River. Enjoy a day in the sun listening to music and having fun on the river.

Havana Market:May 24th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Pavilion in front of Havana Shade Tobacco Museum. There will be local produce, fresh-baked breads, sweets, handcrafted goods, and more.

Public Safety Summer Kickoff:May 24th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at North Florida Fairgrounds. This is a free family event. Attendees will be able to connect with your local first responders. There will also be water slides and fire trucks.

3rd Annual Hog Roast at Tallahassee Harley-Davidson:May 24th from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. There will be live music, games, raffles, and more. All proceeds from the event will benefit the CVMA (Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association), supporting veterans and their families.

South Georgia:

Cars and Coffee in Bainbridge:May 24th from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Bainbridge Tattoo Co. Free coffee and donuts will supplies last. All are welcome.

