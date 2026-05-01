HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, May 1st-3rd

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a wet weekend ahead, not enough to fully cancel plans as things will clear out Sunday, but you should be prepared to move things inside. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, May 1st, through Sunday, May 3rd.

Big Bend

First Friday at Railroad Square: May 1st from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: May 2nd from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

Woodville Farmers Market: May 2nd from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at J Lewis Hall Senior Park. There will be local growers, artisans, and more.

Havana Reggae Festival 2026: May 2nd from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at 5F Farm Event Center. There will be live music, food, activities for all ages, and more. Admission is free.

South Georgia

NHRA Southern Nationals in Adel: May 1st-3rd at South Georgia Motorsports Park. Events are already underway. You can buy individual day tickets or a pass for the full weekend.

First Friday in Valdosta: May 1st from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in Downtown. Come out and enjoy shopping, dining, and live music.

First Friday in Thomasville: May 1st from 8:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. The Michael Miller Band will be playing at The Ritz Amphitheater. Participating shops will have extended hours, with many bars and restaurants open until 10:00 pm. Food Trucks will be at the Ritz Amphitheater.

Outdoor RecFest in Valdosta: May 2nd from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Langdale Park. The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority is celebrating the reopening of the trails. There will be activities, food trucks, games, and more. All are welcome.

Pines Makers Market in Thomasville: May 2nd from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. off Smith Avenue. There will be local makers, growers, bakers, and more. The market will be open until 2:00 p.m., while the store will be open until 6:00 p.m.

Valdosta State Alumni Porch Fest: May 2nd from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the alumni house. This is a family-friendly event, and all alumni and friends are welcome to attend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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