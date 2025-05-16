HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, May 16th-18th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — It's going to be a hot and humid weekend, with possible record-breaking heat. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend.
Big Bend:
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee:May 17th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. Come out and enjoy dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Kids’ Free Day at the Challenger Learning Center: May 17th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Children 12 and under will receive a free ticket to any scheduled IMAX documentary or planetarium show with a paying adult.
- Tales of the Tavern:May 17th, beginning at Noon at the Ology Northside. There will be live music, armored combat, food, activities, and more. This is a free, family-friendly event.
- Henry Hill Foundation's annual Florida Emancipation Day Celebration: May 17, from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at Henry Hill Park. This is a free, family-friendly event. Attendees will be able to learn about the history of Emancipation Day in Florida while enjoying food, music, drum beating, wrapping the maypole, dancing, and more.
- Downtown Concert Series in Tallahassee:May 17th from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park. This is a free, family-friendly event. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs. Food trucks will also be on-site.
- 22nd Annual VNVLV MC Brotherhood Memorial Poker Run:May 17th from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. at Cumulus Broadcasting. First Bike Out begins at 11:00 a.m.
South Georgia:
- 13th Annual Mac Attack Charity Disc Golf Tournament in Thomasville:May 17th, beginning at 7:15 a.m. at Intyre Park Disc Golf Course. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join this friendly competition. While online registration is closed, attendees can still sign up day of from 7:15-8:15 a.m.
- Morven Annual Peach Festival in Brooks County:May 17th from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Earnest Lawson Park. This is a family-friendly event with over 50 vendors. There is also a parade that begins at 2:00 p.m.
