HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, May 16th-18th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — It's going to be a hot and humid weekend, with possible record-breaking heat. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

13th Annual Mac Attack Charity Disc Golf Tournament in Thomasville:May 17th, beginning at 7:15 a.m. at Intyre Park Disc Golf Course. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join this friendly competition. While online registration is closed, attendees can still sign up day of from 7:15-8:15 a.m.

Morven Annual Peach Festival in Brooks County:May 17th from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Earnest Lawson Park. This is a family-friendly event with over 50 vendors. There is also a parade that begins at 2:00 p.m.

