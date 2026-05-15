HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, May 15th-17th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We'll be getting into the 90s this weekend. There will be chances for a pop-up shower or two, but not enough to cancel plans. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, May 15th, through Sunday, May 17th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Outdoor RecFest in Valdosta: May 16th from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Langdale Park. This is for all ages. There will be activities, food trucks, yard games, and more.

Smith's Maker's Market in Thomasville: May 16th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Behind Dunham’s Body Shop. There will be several vendors there for you to enjoy homemade goods.

Resilient Expression: Ukrainian Artists in Estonia in Thomasville: May 16th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Thomasville Center of the Arts. Tickets are still available.



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