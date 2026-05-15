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HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, May 15th-17th

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TALLAHASSEE, FL — We'll be getting into the 90s this weekend. There will be chances for a pop-up shower or two, but not enough to cancel plans. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, May 15th, through Sunday, May 17th.

Big Bend:

  • Fiddler on the Roof in Monticello: May 15th-31st at the Opera House. Times vary. Ticket prices vary, with admission beginning at $15 for non-members.
  • 2026 Big Bend Heart Walk: May 16th, at Cascades Park beginning at 8:00 a.m., come out and join the Big Bend Heart Walk and help fund lifesaving research to fight heart disease and stroke in our community.
  • Downtown Market in Tallahassee: May 16th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
  • Kids to Parks Day at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs: May 16th from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Come out and enjoy a fun, family-friendly scavenger hunt through the lodge and surrounding park. A free kiddie cone will be available for children 14 and under with a completed scavenger hunt.
  • 2026 River Runaround 5k & kids Fun Run: May 16th from 7:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Chattahooche River Landing Park. Registration is still available.

South Georgia:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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